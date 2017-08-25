|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Clarksville Police report 51 Guns Stolen Out of Vehicles Since the First of the Year Newer: AAA Forecasts Hurricane Harvey to Impact Gas Prices »
Clarksville’s Welcome Home Veterans Parade set for September 16th
Clarksville, TN – Clarksville’s third annual Welcome Home Veterans parade is scheduled for Saturday, September 16th, 2017 at 10:00am in historic downtown.
“Originally created to honor Vietnam Veterans, the parade now a tribute by Vietnam Veterans to all American Heroes. This is a day for families, friends and all citizens to salute the service and sacrifices made by America’s Military,” said Visit Clarksville Board Chairman Jerry Allbert.
“We invite everyone to join us and recognize every branch of the service – every man and women who served will be honored,” stated Allbert.
Vietnam POW Bill Robinson and Retired Army Veteran Ernesto Rodriguez will serve as parade Grand Marshalls.
Robinson was captured on September 20th, 1965 while his team attempted to rescued a downed pilot in North Vietnam. He was held for seven years and five months, making him the longest-held enlisted man in U.S. military history.
Rodriguez, a retired local 15-year Army veteran, walked to California to bring awareness to Post Traumatic Stress and suicide within the veteran community. Having served through four deployments, he lost many friends who were fighting, not against an external physical enemy, but an internal one. When he found himself going down that same road, he finally felt it was time to take action. He began his 2,200 mile journey from Clarksville to Los Angeles on Veterans Day, November 11th, 2016.
The parade begins at First Baptist Church and will proceed to the Montgomery County Courthouse. Veterans should register to be in the parade at www.welcomehomeveteranscelebration.com. Applications are also available online for floats and other parade participants.
The parade will feature local ROTC groups, high school marching bands and the 101st Airborne Division Band and Color Guard.
Robinson is also speaking at a luncheon in honor of National POW/MIA Remembrance Day on Friday, September 15th at 11:00am at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center, 1190 Highway 48. Luncheon tickets are $22.00 and available at www.welcomehomeveteranscelebration.com.
The parade and luncheon are part of a five-day Welcome Home Celebration organized by Visit Clarksville and the Montgomery County Veterans Coalition.
The week’s event are sponsored by AARP and several other local businesses.
Other Activities Include
AARP members can receive an 18% discount on all ticketed events with the WELCOME50.
To volunteer or participate in any of the activities or events, please contact Frances Manzitto by email at frances@visitclarksvilletn.com or call 931.245.4345.
SectionsEvents
Topics101st Airborne Color Guard, 101st Airborne Division Band, 41-A Bypass, AARP, American Pride, American Traveling Tribute Wall, Appleton Harley-Davidson, Beachaven Vineyards and Winery, Bob Hope, Bob Hope Tribute, California, Clarksville TN, Clarksville-Montgomery County Veterans Day Parade, College Street, Daymar Institute, Dunlop Lane, Ernesto Rodriguez, First Baptist Church, Frances Manzitto, Historic Montgomery County Courthouse, Jefferson Street, Jerry Allbert, Los Angeles CA, Madison Street, Montgomery County Courthouse, Montgomery County Veterans Coalition, Music, Operation Stand Down, Post Traumatic Stress, POW, Statler Brothers, Trenton Road, University Boulevard, USS LST 325, Veterans, Veterans Day Parade, Veterans Tribute Flags, Vietnam Veterans, Visit Clarksville, Wilma Rudolph Event Center, Wreath Laying Ceremony
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed