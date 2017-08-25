Clarksville’s Welcome Home Veterans Parade set for September 16th

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville’s third annual Welcome Home Veterans parade is scheduled for Saturday, September 16th, 2017 at 10:00am in historic downtown.

“Originally created to honor Vietnam Veterans, the parade now a tribute by Vietnam Veterans to all American Heroes. This is a day for families, friends and all citizens to salute the service and sacrifices made by America’s Military,” said Visit Clarksville Board Chairman Jerry Allbert.

“We invite everyone to join us and recognize every branch of the service – every man and women who served will be honored,” stated Allbert.

Vietnam POW Bill Robinson and Retired Army Veteran Ernesto Rodriguez will serve as parade Grand Marshalls.

Robinson was captured on September 20th, 1965 while his team attempted to rescued a downed pilot in North Vietnam. He was held for seven years and five months, making him the longest-held enlisted man in U.S. military history.

Rodriguez, a retired local 15-year Army veteran, walked to California to bring awareness to Post Traumatic Stress and suicide within the veteran community. Having served through four deployments, he lost many friends who were fighting, not against an external physical enemy, but an internal one. When he found himself going down that same road, he finally felt it was time to take action. He began his 2,200 mile journey from Clarksville to Los Angeles on Veterans Day, November 11th, 2016.

The parade begins at First Baptist Church and will proceed to the Montgomery County Courthouse. Veterans should register to be in the parade at www.welcomehomeveteranscelebration.com. Applications are also available online for floats and other parade participants.

The parade will feature local ROTC groups, high school marching bands and the 101st Airborne Division Band and Color Guard.

Robinson is also speaking at a luncheon in honor of National POW/MIA Remembrance Day on Friday, September 15th at 11:00am at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center, 1190 Highway 48. Luncheon tickets are $22.00 and available at www.welcomehomeveteranscelebration.com.

The parade and luncheon are part of a five-day Welcome Home Celebration organized by Visit Clarksville and the Montgomery County Veterans Coalition.

The week’s event are sponsored by AARP and several other local businesses.

Other Activities Include

The American Traveling Tribute Wall at Beachaven Vineyards and Winery. The Wall will arrive in Clarksville on Wednesday, September 13th at 3:00pm. A procession will begin at approximately 3:30pm from Appleton Harley Davidson on US 41-A Bypass and proceed down Madison Street to University Boulevard to College Street out to Beachaven, where it will open for public display at noon on Thursday, September 14th through until 3:00pm on Sunday, September 17th.

Field of Honor – Veterans Tribute flag display will also be at Beachaven Vineyards and Winery September 14th-17th. Tribute flags may be ordered in honor of loved ones at welcomehomeveteranscelebration.com, at www.healingfield.org/clarksville17/or by calling 931.647.2331. Flags may be sponsored for $40.00 and will be tagged with your honoree’s information. Purchased flags will be available for pick up after the event. Net proceeds will benefit veterans’ causes.

A Wreath Laying and Massing of the Colors will take place at the Wall on Friday, September 15th at 3:30pm in honor of National POW/MIA Remembrance Day.

The Eyes of Freedom: Lima Company Memorial traveling memorial depicts the fallen Marines and Navy Corpsman of Columbus, Ohio based Lima Company 3/25, one of the most heavily engaged units of Operation Iraqi Freedom. The exhibit will be located at Beachaven Vineyards & Winery, 1100 Dunlop Lane. It will be open for public display Thursday, September 14th at noon through Sunday, September 17th at 3:00pm. See more at www.youtube.com/watch?v=mXZZkGiuAeM or www.eyesoffreedom.org.

The USS LST 325 will be in Clarksville from September 6th-16th. This 328-foot-long landing ship tank was built in 1942 and has been restored to its original condition. General admission is $10.00; children 6-17 is $5.00 and WWII veterans and active duty military in uniform are free.

Operation Stand Down – Veterans Festival will be held September 13th-14th, 9:00am-5:00pm at Daymar Institute, 2691 Trenton Road.

A Remembrance Ceremony at First Baptist Church will take place at First Baptist Church, 435 Madison Street, on September 14th, the eve of National POW/MIA Remembrance Day, at 7:30pm. This free ceremony is open to the public and will include music, speakers and a time of remembrance.

Bob Hope Tribute to the Troops will be held on Friday, September 15th at 7:30pm. Tickets are $39.00 and available at welcomehomeveteranscelebration.com.

A Celebration Picnic and Bluegrass at Beachaven will take place on Saturday, September 16th from 12:30pm-3:00pm. Veterans are invited to this complimentary picnic lunch at Beachaven following the parade, but must have a ticket to attend. Tickets will be available from the Visit Clarksville office, 25 Jefferson Street, or by calling 931.647.2331.

American Pride, a Statler Brothers tribute group, will perform on Saturday, September 16th at 7:30pm. Veterans can attend free, but will need a ticket. Others may purchase tickets for $25.00 online at welcomehomeveteranscelebration.com.

AARP members can receive an 18% discount on all ticketed events with the WELCOME50.

To volunteer or participate in any of the activities or events, please contact Frances Manzitto by email at frances@visitclarksvilletn.com or call 931.245.4345.

