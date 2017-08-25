|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
Nashville Sounds get walk off win against Round Rock Express
Nashville Sounds
Nashville, TN – Joey Wendle’s walk-off base hit in the bottom of the 11th inning gave the Nashville Sounds a 6-5 win over the Round Rock Express in front of a sellout crowd of 10,370 fans at First Tennessee Park Friday night.
Wendle’s game-winner came just moments after Franklin Barreto started a rally with a two-out walk. The speedster swiped second and third base before trotting home on Wendle’s base hit off Round Rock reliever Tanner Scheppers.
The-back-and-forth contest started early with both teams scoring within the first two innings. Barreto wasted little time getting Nashville a lead when he clobbered a two-run homer to left-center to make it 2-0 in the first.
It was the start of a huge night for the 21-year-old infielder who went 4-for-5 with three RBI and three runs scored. He finished a triple shy of the cycle and reached base five times.
Round Rock answered back immediately with a pair of runs in the second. The first four batters of the inning reached against Zach Neal, and catcher Brett Hayes evened the game at 2-2 with a two-run single to left field.
The Sounds regained the lead in the third when Barreto sparked a rally with a leadoff double. After Express starter David Ledbetter retired the next two batters, Yairo Munoz came through with a run-scoring base hit to give the Sounds a 3-2 lead.
It remained 3-2 until late in the game as the pitchers settled in. Neal turned in a quality start with six strong innings in a no-decision. He allowed two runs on six hits, did not walk a batter, and struck out three.
When Neal left, the Sounds’ lead vanished. Round Rock produced four hits off Josh Smith in the seventh inning and got run-scoring knocks from Willie Calhoun and Will Middlebrooks to take a 4-3 lead.
Nashville responded again with Barreto in the middle of a rally. Kenny Wilson singled to start the home half of the seventh and moved to second when Joely Rodriguez balked. The southpaw retired the next two batters but then allowed a game-tying single to Barreto.
A 4-4 game turned in the favor of the Express without a hit in the top of the ninth. Jared Hoying reached on an error by Munoz to start the inning. He moved to second on a sacrifice bunt, stole third base, and then scored on a two-out wild pitch by Lou Trivino.
Round Rock’s 5-4 lead was short lived as Jaff Decker launched a solo homer on Tayler Scott’s first pitch of the bottom of the ninth inning.
The walk-off win for the Sounds was the eighth of the season and first against Round Rock.
Game three of the four-game series is scheduled for Saturday night at First Tennessee Park. Right-hander Chris Jensen (5-1, 5.45) starts for the Sounds against right-hander James Dykstra (2-8, 7.47) for the Express. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm.
The 2017 season is the Sounds’ 40th in franchise history and their third as the Oakland Athletics’ top affiliate. Single-game tickets are available now by calling 615.690.4487 or by visiting www.nashvillesounds.com
SectionsSports
TopicsBrett Hayes, Chris Jensen, David Ledbetter, First Tennessee Park, Franklin Barreto, Jaff Decker, James Dykstra, Jared Hoying, Joely Rodriguez, Joey Wendle, Josh Smith, Kenny Wilson, Lou Trivino, Nashville Sounds, Nashville TN, Oakland Athletics, Pacific Coast League, PCL, Round Rock Express, Sounds, Tanner Scheppers, Tayler Scott, Will Middlebrooks, Willie Calhoun, Yairo Munoz, Zach Neal
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed