Clarksville Parks and Recreation’s Movies in the Park to show “La La Land” September 23rd
Liberty Park will host film, date night, and concert
Clarksville, TN – Movies in the Park, the City of Clarksville’s free, outdoor movie series, continues on Saturday, September 23rd, 2017 with the showing of the award-winning “La La Land” at Liberty Park’s amphitheater, 1188 Cumberland Drive.
Pre-show activities, coordinated by the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department, will begin at 5:00pm.
Activities Include
Patrons are encouraged to bring blankets, chairs, food and drinks — but no pets or outside alcohol. Big City Dogs and Overtime Bar & Grill food truck will be onsite with food and beverages available for purchase.
This event is also “Date Night at Movies in the Park,” sponsored by Coors Lite and Overtime Bar & Grill! Although watching the movie itself is free, adult movie-goers can pay $25.00 (per couple) and have access to lawn games, prizes, food, and VIP seating to the concert and movie. A cash bar will be available serving beer and wine. The optional $25.00 Date Night tickets are on sale now at CityofClarksville.com/
The movie will begin promptly at 6:45pm.
In the event of rain, outdoor movie screenings and concerts may have to be canceled or rescheduled.
Special thanks to our sponsors Overtime Bar & Grill, Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market, Acro Dance Express and Clarksville Living Magazine. Additional sponsorship opportunities are available.
For information, including times, activities and the food truck lineup call 931.645.7476.
