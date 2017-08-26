Clarksville Police Investigate Friday night Homicide

Clarksville, TN – On Friday, August 25th, 2017 around 10:00pm, Clarksville Police responded to a shooting in progress at an apartment complex on the 3100 Block of Fort Campbell Boulevard.

When officers arrived on scene and entered the apartment, they found an unidentified man with a gunshot wound that was deceased. When officers checked the rest of the apartment, there was no one else inside.

The investigation is in the early stages and witnesses are being interviewed and the crime scene is being processed. It has been determined there is a link between the man found in the apartment and the man who was at the emergency room.

Also, based on preliminary information gathered so far, there are no indicators that the general public is in danger.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Bing, 931.648.0656, ext 5133 or call the TIPSLINE 931.645.8477 or go online and submit a tip anonymously at www.P3tips.com/591

