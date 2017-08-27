|
|
|
|
Clarksville Weekly Market Snapshot from Frazier Allen for the week of August 27th, 2017
Clarksville, TN – Next week, the economic calendar picks up, with the important figures (nonfarm payrolls, ISM manufacturing) arriving as market participants get set for the three-day weekend. Consumer confidence figures will cover the first half of the month and are therefore unlikely to reflect much of an impact from Charlottesville.
Second quarter GDP growth is likely to be revised higher in the 2nd estimate (a 2.6% pace in the advance estimate).
Nonfarm payrolls are expected to have posted a moderately strong gain in the initial estimate for August (but note that monthly figures are reported accurate to ±120.000).
The unemployment rate should be flat or slightly low.
There’s often noise in the average hourly earnings data (hence, a good chance for a surprise), but the trend is likely to remain moderate.
Indices
Consumer Money Rates
Currencies
Commodities
Bond Rates
Treasury Yield Curve – 08/25/2017
As of close of business 08/24/2017
S&P Sector Performance (YTD) – 08/25/2017
As of close of business 08/24/2017
Economic Calendar
Important Disclosures
US government bonds and treasury bills are guaranteed by the US government and, if held to maturity, offer a fixed rate of return and guaranteed principal value. US government bonds are issued and guaranteed as to the timely payment of principal and interest by the federal government. Treasury bills are certificates reflecting short-term (less than one year) obligations of the US government.
Commodities trading is generally considered speculative because of the significant potential for investment loss. Markets for commodities are likely to be volatile and there may be sharp price fluctuations even during periods when prices overall are rising. Specific sector investing can be subject to different and greater risks than more diversified investments.
Tax Equiv Muni yields (TEY) assume a 35% tax rate on triple-A rated, tax-exempt insured revenue bonds.
Material prepared by Raymond James for use by its financial advisors.
The information contained herein has been obtained from sources considered reliable, but we do not guarantee that the foregoing material is accurate or complete. Data source: Bloomberg, as of close of business August 24th, 2017.
©2016 Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. member FINRA / SIPC.
|
|
