AAA reports Tennessee Gas Prices Point Higher After Hurricane Harvey

Nashville, TN – The gasoline market opened with a bang on Sunday night. The price on the NYMEX surged 7 percent in overnight trading, signaling upward momentum that is likely to carryover to prices at the pump.
“Hurricane Harvey hit a major supply line for gasoline in Florida and along the eastern seaboard,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Multiple refineries and drilling rigs had to be evacuated ahead of the storm, and the Houston Ship Channel was closed.
“There remains a lot of uncertainty in the market,” Jenkins continued. “Uncertainty of the extent of the damages, and how long before operations are fully restored. Motorists should expect higher prices this week. It’s still early know how much prices will rise, but a minimum of 10-30 cents would not be a surprise.”
Tennessee gas prices averaged $2.16 on Sunday. The state average is 2 cents more than this time last week.
As of Sunday night, our partner at OPIS estimates:
Current and Past Price Averages
Regular Unleaded Gasoline
