APSU’s Ashley Slay, Kristen Stucker earn adidas® OVC weekly honors

APSU Sports Information

Brentwood, TN – After an opening weekend that included an upset of then-No. 19 Missouri, Austin Peay State University volleyball student-athletes Ashley Slay and Kristen Stucker were recognized for their individual performances by the Ohio Valley Conference, Monday.

Slay, a Nashville native, was named the adidas® OVC Offensive Player of the Week after she racked up 69 kills over four matches and was named to the all-tournament team during the Culvers Governors Challenge.

She finished second among tournament players in total kills and kills per set (4.31).

Slay posted back-to-back 20-kill outings against Marshall and Missouri, which was ranked No. 19 in the American Volleyball Coaches Association preseason poll, while posting an attack percentage or more than .300 in both contests.

Stucker, of Johnson, Iowa, was tabbed the adidas® OVC Setter of the Week after leading all tournament setters with 185 assists (11.56 per set). She marshaled the Governors to a team .208 attack percentage on the weekend and a league-leading 13.75 kills per set. Stucker posted back-to-back 57-assist outings against Marshall and Missouri.

It is Slay’s third career Offensive Player of the Week honor and first since October 31st, 2016. Stucker, the reigning OVC Setter of the Year, picks up her fifth career Setter of the Week award.

After opening the 2017 season at home, Austin Peay begins a nine-match road trip this weekend at the UAB Invitational, Friday and Saturday. The Governors will face Georgia State and host UAB, Friday, before meeting Western Illinois, Saturday.

Sections

Topics