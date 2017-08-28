|
Clarksville Parks and Recreation taking registrations for Riverfest Regatta
Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Parks and Recreation is accepting registration for the Eleventh Annual Riverfest Regatta. Participants can enter as an individual or as a team for a chance to win award. The Riverfest Regatta will take place Saturday, September 9th, 2017 at the McGregor Park boat ramp. New this year, the event will take place at 1:00pm instead of early in the morning like in past races.
This boat race is not like any ordinary boat race. Participants will compete in their boats made of cardboard, plastic bottles, or a few other approved materials. There will be several divisions all racing down the 100-yard long course on the Cumberland River.The event will begin at 1:00pm with the check-in starting at 11:30am at the McGregor Park Boat Ramp. The heats will be timed with the fastest time in each division declared the winner.
Competition will be in five divisions: Adult Open, Youth with Adult, Business & Industry, Church/Civic Organization, and City/County. All boats will be pre-judged prior to the racing competition for a variety of awards. All awards will be announced and presented at the conclusion of the regatta.
No walkups or late entries will be accepted so register as soon as possible! Enter as an individual or teams (up to eight people per boat).
Click here to register online for the Riverfest Regatta.
Entry Fees
$10.00 per boat for City or County Teams
Approved Materials
Bottle Boats:
Cardboard Boats:
The Competition
Boats will run in heats. Boat with the fastest time will be declared the winner of their respective division.
Awards
All boats/teams will be pre-judged prior to the racing competition. All awards will be announced and presented at the conclusion of the regatta.
The Regatta is one of the gem events at Clarksville’s Riverfest Festival. Be sure to join in on this great event and register today either as an individual, with friends, business colleagues or your church/civic group. It really is a great time for everyone.
Photos from Last Year’s Riverfest Regatta
About Riverfest
Celebrating its 30th year, Riverfest brings more than 30,000 people to the banks of the Cumberland River in an arts and recreation celebration. The Festival will be September 7th-9th, 2017. Music, art, family events, and more will fill McGregor Park. Admission and entertainment at the Festival are free and open to the public. More announcements will be made soon, as new events and entertainment are finalized.
McGregor Park is located at 640 North Riverside Drive in Clarksville Tennessee.
To stay up to date on the Festival, visit www.clarksvilleriverfest.com
The Festival is brought to you by the City of Clarksville Parks & Recreation Department.
For more please call 931.645.7476 or visit www.cityofclarksville.com
