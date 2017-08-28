Clarksville Police held “Coffee with a Cop” Saturday, August 26th

Clarksville, TN – On Saturday, August 26th, 2017, the Clarksville Police Department held “Coffee With A Cop” to bring together members of the community and officers in an informal environment to learn more about each other in a relaxed one-on-one interaction.

The coffee was hot and the conversation was flowing as several people stopped by and talked with officers at “Coffee with a Cop” on Saturday morning.

Officers were on hand to meet with citizens about their topic of choice at the fourth round of “Coffee with a Cop”.

This time, Chick-Fil-A at 3096 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard was kind enough to host the event which gives citizens an opportunity talk with officers in a comfortable, neutral environment. CPD appreciates the support from Chick-Fil-A and those who took time out of their day to come talk to the officers.

Oftentimes, the majority of contact between the public and law enforcement are during emergencies or very emotional situations, which do not provide a good opportunity for relationship building. Coffee with a Cop provides an avenue for community members and officers to engage in casual conversations and get to know each other over a “good old cup of joe”. It removes the barrier of the “badge” and “radio” and allows citizens to meet the officer as an individual and get a better, more personal feel for the officer who serves and lives in their community.

Coffee with a Cop is a national initiative supported by The U.S Department of Justice. Similar events are being held across the country in an effort to make better and lasting connections between local police departments and the communities they serve.

