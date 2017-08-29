Clarksville City Councilwoman for Ward 2 Deanna McLaughlin to hold Town Hall Meeting Wednesday, September 6th, 2017

Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Clarksville City Council - Ward 2Clarksville, TN – Ward 2 City Councilman Deanna McLaughlin will hold her monthly town hall meeting on Wednesday, September 6th, 2017 from 5:30pm to 6:30pm at the Clarksville Police Department’s District One Precinct which is located at 211 Cunningham Lane.

She will discuss the items that the city council will vote on at their September 7th voting session in addition to items brought up by the town hall meeting attendees.

All are welcome to attend regardless of where you reside.

Deanna McLaughlin looks forward to seeing you.


