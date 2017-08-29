Nashville Sounds’ Ben Bracewell named PCL Pitcher of the Week

Nashville Sounds

Right-Hander Becomes Third Sounds Pitcher to Earn Weekly Recognition in 2017

Nashville, TN – The Pacific Coast League announced today that Nashville Sounds’ pitcher Ben Bracewell has been named PCL Pitcher of the Week for his performance from August 21st-27th, 2017.

The 26-year-old hurled two shutout performances this week en route to a pair of wins. He allowed just seven hits and two walks while racking up ten strikeouts in his 13 scoreless innings. Bracewell’s scoreless innings streak matched a career-high, which he set in 2016 with Double-A Midland.

On August 21st, the right-hander shut down the Iowa Cubs with six scoreless frames while yielding just four hits. He did not issue any free passes and struck out five. His second start of the week was on August 27 against Round Rock. He limited the Express to three singles in seven shutout innings with five more strikeouts.

Bracewell is the third Sounds pitcher to garner a weekly award this season, joining Daniel Gossett (May 22nd-28th) and Chris Smith (June 5th-11th). It’s the first weekly award of his career.

On the season, he is 5-2 with a 4.84 ERA in 12 games (11 starts) with Nashville. In his 57 2/3 innings of work he has yielded just three home runs and 23 walks to go along with 39 punchouts.

Bracewell’s next outing is scheduled for September 1st in the series opener against the New Orleans Baby Cakes at The Shrine on Airline.

The Sounds begin their final home series of the season tonight against the Omaha Storm Chasers. They conclude their season with a four-game series at New Orleans beginning September 1st.

The 2017 season is the Sounds' 40th in franchise history and their third as the Oakland Athletics' top affiliate.

