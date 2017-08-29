Nashville Sounds falls to Omaha Storm Chasers 9-3

Nashville Sounds

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds trailed from start to finish en route to a 9-3 defeat at the hands of the Omaha Storm Chasers Tuesday night. The Sounds dropped to 64-70 on the season with the loss.

The Sounds were unable to take advantage of five walks from Omaha starter, Christian Binford and left the bases loaded without plating a run in each of the first two innings. In total they left 11 runners stranded and went just 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position.

Omaha took a 2-0 lead with help from the Sounds defense. In the first inning Frank Schwindel dribbled a ground ball to third base for a potential double play but the ball was thrown away by Sounds second baseman Franklin Barreto, allowing a run to score.

Three innings later Schwindel doubled to lead off the fourth inning and advanced to third on a wild pitch from Sounds starter, Daniel Mengden. With two outs Hunter Dozier popped up to Barreto who dropped the ball and allowed Schwindel to score.

Nashville knotted the game at two runs a piece in the home half of the inning. Jaff Decker began the inning with a base hit while Jake Smolinski worked a one out walk. Both Decker and Smolinski advanced on a Josh Phegley fly out to center field. Barreto atoned for his earlier defensive gaffe by serving a broken bat single into shallow center field to plate a pair of runs.

The Storm Chasers posted crooked numbers in the fifth, sixth, and seventh innings to run away with the victory. Jorge Soler crushed a two-run blast to left in the fifth inning while Raul Mondesi roped a two-run double into right field in the sixth. A run-scoring ground out from Terrance Gore and a two-run triple from Billy Burns in the seventh inning completed the scoring for Omaha.

Mengden was dealt the loss while reliever Logan Bawcom was tagged for five runs in two innings.

Yairo Muñoz tallied two more hits including a fifth inning double to extend his streak to four straight multi-hit games.

Game three of the four-game series is scheduled for Wednesday night at First Tennessee Park. Right-hander Zach Neal (3-8, 5.29) starts for the Sounds against left-hander Eric Skoglund (4-5, 4.11) for the Storm Chasers. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm.

