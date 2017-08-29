Total Solar Eclipse Signals Biggest Day in Clarksville Regional Airport History

Clarksville, TN – The Great American Eclipse of 2017 on August 21st was a once-in-a-lifetime event for many in Clarksville. But for Clarksville Regional Airport it was also a historic milestone that eclipsed all previous single day aircraft traffic records at the public-use airport.

The airport embraced its role as the “front door to Middle Tennessee” and invited people from across the world to fly-in to the facility located near the Tennessee-Kentucky state line to experience the total solar eclipse.

Clarksville Regional was in the “path of totality” for 2 minutes, 28 seconds at its location roughly 20 miles south of the point of greatest eclipse in Hopkinsville, Kentucky.

“The total solar eclipse was a great day for the airport. Clarksville Regional safely supported the arrival and departure of 161 aircraft – ranging from light-sport aircraft to multi- passenger charter jets on Monday,” said Airport Manager John Patterson.

“Not only did we welcome a record-number of aircraft, we had the opportunity to offer fuel sales and services to them. Pilots and their passengers not only got to experience totality, but they also enjoyed the great Clarksville experience we provide here at CKV. Our staff received so many compliments about the airport, and the ease of working with us during an unusually high-traffic day,” stated Paterson.

Typically, Clarksville Regional Airport sees 80 to 100 transit aircraft per week. Preliminary estimates show $25,326 in additional airport revenue from the eclipse event alone.

Aircraft flew in from throughout the United States, and even internationally. The airport welcomed aircraft from Canada, Texas and as far away as England. Several pilots cited the ease of reserving parking space, as well as the size of the airport, as key reasons why they decided to fly into Clarksville, rather than Nashville or Hopkinsville.

The public was also invited to drive-in for free to get an unobstructed 360 degree view of the eclipse from the airport grounds. Airport staff counted roughly 800 vehicles through the gate prior to the eclipse, with estimates of 2,500 in attendance. Altogether, the airport welcomed visitors from 18 states and four other countries.

Patterson hopes for a similar success this October 14th for the inaugural Wags & Wings Family Fun Fest presented by Fortera Credit Union at Clarksville Regional Airport. The first-time event will feature aviation-themed activities, live performances by the Disc-Connected K9s, a Corvette Show hosted by Corvettes of Clarksville and James Corlew Chevrolet and much more. Proceeds benefit the Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County.

Find out more at www.wagsandwings.com

Clarksville Regional Airport is continually working to broaden its profile throughout Middle Tennessee as a premier location for corporate and general aviation.

For more information about the airport or its services, call 931.431.2080 or visit www.clarksvilleregional.com

