Austin Peay State University freshman pitcher Harley Gollert named to Team Canada squad

August 30, 2017 | Print This Post
 

APSU Sports Information

APSU BaseballAjax, Ontario – Austin Peay State University baseball team’s incoming freshman left-handed pitcher Harley Gollert was named to Canada’s U-18 World Cup roster, Monday.

Gollert, a Toronto native has spent the summer with Team Canada, which most recently completed an eight-game exhibition slate against Australia’s U-18 team, posting a 5-3 record.

Austin Peay Baseball freshman pitcher Harley Gollert. (APSU Sports Information)

Gollert saw action twice in the series, starting the first game and going four innings before making a relief start in Game 5. He finished that series with 7.1 innings pitched, allowing two runs and striking out eight of the 29 batters he faced.

Canada – the host of this year’s U-18 Baseball World Cup – plays its Group A opener, Friday, against Chinese Taipei at Port Arthur Stadium in Thunder Bay, Ontario. They are joined in Group A by Australia, South Korea, Italy and Nicaragua. In Group B are the United States, the three-time defending champion, Cuba, Japan, Mexico, The Netherlands and South Africa.

Each group will play a round-robin schedule with the top three seeds from each group advancing to the Super Round. There each team will play the top three teams from the opposing group. The Super Round standings will include those three results as well as the two results against teams played in their own original group. The top two teams after the Super Round will play for the gold medal with the third and fourth place teams competing for the bronze medal.

Team Canada Group A Schedule
5:30 p.m. (CT), Sept. 1 | vs. Chinese Taipei
Noon, Sept. 2 | vs. Nicaragua
Noon, Sept. 3 | vs. South Korea
5:30 p.m., Sept. 4 | vs. Italy
5:30 p.m., Sept. 5 | vs. Australia
Sept. 7-9 | Super Round
Sept. 10 | Gold/Bronze Medal Games


