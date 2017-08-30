|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
Austin Peay State University freshman pitcher Harley Gollert named to Team Canada squad
APSU Sports Information
Ajax, Ontario – Austin Peay State University baseball team’s incoming freshman left-handed pitcher Harley Gollert was named to Canada’s U-18 World Cup roster, Monday.
Gollert, a Toronto native has spent the summer with Team Canada, which most recently completed an eight-game exhibition slate against Australia’s U-18 team, posting a 5-3 record.
Gollert saw action twice in the series, starting the first game and going four innings before making a relief start in Game 5. He finished that series with 7.1 innings pitched, allowing two runs and striking out eight of the 29 batters he faced.
Canada – the host of this year’s U-18 Baseball World Cup – plays its Group A opener, Friday, against Chinese Taipei at Port Arthur Stadium in Thunder Bay, Ontario. They are joined in Group A by Australia, South Korea, Italy and Nicaragua. In Group B are the United States, the three-time defending champion, Cuba, Japan, Mexico, The Netherlands and South Africa.
Each group will play a round-robin schedule with the top three seeds from each group advancing to the Super Round. There each team will play the top three teams from the opposing group. The Super Round standings will include those three results as well as the two results against teams played in their own original group. The top two teams after the Super Round will play for the gold medal with the third and fourth place teams competing for the bronze medal.
Team Canada Group A Schedule
SectionsSports
TopicsAjax Ontario, APSU, APSU Athletics, APSU Baseball, APSU Men's Baseball, APSU Sports, Austin Peay State University, Australia, Canada, Governors, Govs, Harley Gollert, Ohio Valley Conference, OVC
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed