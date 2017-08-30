|
City of Clarksville prepares for heavy rain, flash floods from Hurricane Harvey
Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Street Department workers were busy Wednesday preparing for possible heavy rains and flash flooding as the remnants of Hurricane Harvey begin to push across Middle Tennessee.
The National Weather Service said Clarksville and the region could expect rains to begin Wednesday night and intensify through Friday, with totals expected to reach between 6 to 8 inches by Friday night.NWS issued a Flash Flood Watch for Clarksville and Montgomery County and most of Middle Tennessee from 7:00am Thursday through 7:00pm Friday.
If heavy rain falls, it could create flooding along streams, creeks and rivers in Clarksville, and along low-lying roadways throughout the community.
“We are taking every possible precaution to reduce the impact of rising water on City systems and structures,” Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan said Wednesday. “And I urge everyone to heed the flash flood watch and be safe during this period of heavy rainfall.”
As a precaution, Clarksville Street Department personnel began clearing storm drains across the City Wednesday, while other crews prepared sandbags for placement in areas that often see flooding during times of heavy rain.
Clarksville Police urged motorists to be careful during times of heavy rainfall and flash flooding, and offered these tips from the federal Department of Homeland Security:
