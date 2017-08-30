Clarksville-Montgomery County under Flash Flood Watch through Friday

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Clarksville-Montgomery County and the northwest half of Middle Tennessee. Heavy rain will persist through Friday as Tropical Depression Harvey moves across the area.

Total rainfall amounts through Friday are expected to range from around 2 inches across southern parts of the Cumberland Plateau, to about 4 inches across the Nashville metro area, to between 5 and 8 inches around Clarksville and Land Between the Lakes.

As rainfall amounts accumulate over a period of days, flooding may develop, particularly in areas to the west and north of Nashville.

Tropical Storm Harvey will begin to affect the weather across Middle Tennessee beginning this afternoon and into tonight. Rainfall amounts will start to increase this evening and as the overnight hours progress.

As these overnight hours progress, the issuance of a few flood advisories or even an isolated flash flood warning or two may occur.

In addition, the southern half of Middle Tennessee is under a slight risk of severe storms Thursday and Thursday night. The northern half of Middle Tennessee is under a marginal risk of severe storms Thursday and Thursday night. As the center of low pressure moves directly across the mid state, it is possible that isolated tornadoes may occur, especially Thursday afternoon across southern portions of the mid state.

Low-lying and flood prone locations in both urban and rural areas will be most impacted by heavy rainfall. Sharp rises in creeks and rivers may occur. Please do not attempt to cross water of any depth. Remember, Turn Around, Don`t Drown.

Precautionary/Preparedness Actions

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation.

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Counties Impacted

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Perry County, Hickman County, and Williamson County.

