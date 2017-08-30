Nashville Sounds lose to Omaha Storm Chasers 4-3 in extra innings

Nashville Sounds

Nashville, TN – For the second time in three games the Omaha Storm Chasers outlasted the Nashville Sounds in extra innings. Hunter Dozier’s bloop single in the 11th inning sealed the Sounds fate Wednesday night.

With two outs and a runner on third base in the top of the 11th inning Lou Trivino jammed Dozier but the Omaha right fielder muscled the pitch into shallow center field to put the Storm Chasers in front for good.

Yairo Muñoz collected a pair of hits for his fifth consecutive multi-hit game. Franklin Barreto went 3-for-3 for his fifth multi-hit game in his last eight.

The Sounds took an early lead as Beau Taylor knocked in Chris Carter from second with a line drive to right field in the second inning.

Omaha bounced right back in the top of the third inning with three runs. Luis Villegas shot a base hit back up the box to plate the tying run then came around to score on a sacrifice fly from Ramon Torres. The next batter, Frank Schwindel, smoked a line drive ticketed for the alley in left to score a run but Muñoz cut it off and fired into second base to catch Schwindel trying to stretch a single into the double.

Sounds starter, Zach Neal opened the door for the Storm Chasers to extend their lead in the fifth inning but the right hander worked his way out of it unscathed. The right-hander got Dean Anna to fly out to shallow left field for the first out of the inning. Ramon Torres then scorched a line drive straight at first baseman who calmly stepped on the first base bag to secure the double play and preserve the 3-1 score line.

Neal finished with seven innings of work while allowing three runs on eight hits.

Nashville squared the game up in the seventh as Melvin Mercedes and Jaff Decker each worked walks to begin the frame. Barreto brought the Sounds within a run on a roped line drive to center field. Renato Nuñez evened up the game with a sacrifice fly to straightaway center field.

Felix Doubront was terrific out of the bullpen for the Sounds. The southpaw retired all eight batters he faced including five via the punch out. His effort was not enough as the Sounds offense faltered late.

The Sounds put the winning run on base in both the eighth and ninth innings but failed to push the final run across. Melvin Mercedes put himself in scoring position in the ninth inning for the Sounds before Barreto was walked intentionally to get to Renato Nuñez. The Sounds heavy hitter was unable to make solid contact and flied out softly to right field to end the threat.

The final home game of the season is scheduled for Thursday night at First Tennessee Park. Right-hander Chris Jensen (5-1, 5.66) starts for the Sounds against left-hander Jake Kalish (1-0, 0.90) for the Storm Chasers. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm.

