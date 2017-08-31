Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


APSU Soccer’s game Friday against Georgia State Canceled

August 31, 2017
 

APSU Sports Information

APSU Soccer - Austin Peay State UniversityClarksville, TN – With inclement weather in the area, Austin Peay State University soccer team has canceled Friday’s match with Georgia State.

The match will not be made up, but head coach Kelley Guth is working diligently to procure another match, Saturday, which would move Austin Peay’s scheduled Sunday match at Alabama A&M to Monday.

Austin Peay Soccer's match Friday with Georgia State canceled due to weather. (APSU Sports Information)

Monitor LetsGoPeay.com and Austin Peay soccer’s Twitter account (@AustinPeaySocr) for up-to-date information.


