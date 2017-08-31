|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
APSU Soccer’s game Friday against Georgia State Canceled
APSU Sports Information
Clarksville, TN – With inclement weather in the area, Austin Peay State University soccer team has canceled Friday’s match with Georgia State.
The match will not be made up, but head coach Kelley Guth is working diligently to procure another match, Saturday, which would move Austin Peay’s scheduled Sunday match at Alabama A&M to Monday.
Monitor LetsGoPeay.com and Austin Peay soccer’s Twitter account (@AustinPeaySocr) for up-to-date information.
SectionsSports
TopicsAlabama A&M, APSU, APSU Athletics, APSU Soccer, APSU Sports, APSU Women's Soccer, Austin Peay State University, Clarksville TN, Game Canceled, Georgia State, Kelley Guth, Ohio Valley Conference, OVC
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed