APSU Soccer’s game Friday against Georgia State Canceled

Clarksville, TN – With inclement weather in the area, Austin Peay State University soccer team has canceled Friday’s match with Georgia State.

The match will not be made up, but head coach Kelley Guth is working diligently to procure another match, Saturday, which would move Austin Peay’s scheduled Sunday match at Alabama A&M to Monday.

