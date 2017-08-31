Austin Peay State University Art + Design to unveil augmented reality exhibit September 7th

Clarksville, TN – This September, the Austin Peay State University Department of Art + Design, along with the APSU Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts (CECA), will present “Dream Garden,” an augmented reality interactive installation installed in the new Arts Quad behind the new Art + Design building.

Beginning September 7th, “Dream Garden” will be a site-specific project by artist Matt Roberts, associate professor of digital arts at Stetson University; poet Terri Witek, professor of English and Sullivan Chair in creative writing at Stetson; and Michael Branton, professor of mathematics and computer science at Stetson.

The intent of the project is to gather, graft and nurture a city’s dreams. Each time a city dweller texts a 7-word dream (a poetic form moving private experience into public space), that dream automatically joins others both in a “garden” (APSU’s Arts Quad) and online at www.inthedreamgarden.com

The project shows how some community resources – like citizens’ dreams – can inhabit and expand a space without wounding it, colonizing it or wasting natural resources. As a political space, it is urban renewal and greening without displacement. As a philosophical space, it suggests that dreaming together may change a city and even a country.

As a community garden, it suggests that dreams aren’t wasted – they are growable, transplantable and in the poetic space of the project, both virtual and real.

Two of the collaborators, Witek and Roberts, will be on campus at 7:00pm on September 7th to unveil “Dream Garden” during Clarksville’s First Thursday Art Crawl. Prior to the unveiling, Witek will perform an interactive poetry reading based on her newest book, “Body Switch,” beginning at 5:00pm in room 120 of the Art + Design building. At 6:00pm, Roberts will give an artist talk in room 120, discussing his new media projects and the collaborative process behind “Dream Garden.”

This project uses Layar, a free augmented reality application for mobile devices. Participants can download the Layar app and see their texted dream joined with others in site-specific locations. The international project is designed to adapt to any urban space.

All events for the Department of Art + Design are free and open to the public.

For more information on the exhibitions or lectures, contact Michael Dickins, gallery director, at dickinsm@apsu.edu

