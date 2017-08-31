|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Austin Peay State University Art + Design to unveil augmented reality exhibit September 7th
Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Maintenance Work starting September 1st, 2017
Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) reports that in Montgomery County resurfacing on SR 112 From SR 374 to University Avenue will take place Friday September 1st, from 9:00am until 12:00pm, Tuesday September 5th and Wednesday September 6th, from 6:00pm until 6:00am.
There will be a temporary lane closure on SR 112 to perform catch basin and value adjustments.
Davidson County
On Tuesday September 5th, and Wednesday September 6th, from 8:00pm until 5:00qam, there will be a left lane closure on I-24 in both directions at MM 54-59 for drain cleaning.
On Tuesday September 5th, from 9:00am until 3:00pm, there will be a lane closure on I-24 westbound over the Silliman Evans Bridge for navigation light repairs. Three lanes will remain open.
On Tuesday September 5th, from 8:00pm until 5:00am, there will be a lane closure on I-40 westbound for milling and paving work from MM 200 to 204 (White Bridge to Charlotte Pike). At least one lane will remain open at all times.
Weeknights (excluding Labor Day lane closure restrictions), from 8:00pm until 5:00am, there will be various lane closures on I-440 in both directions for subsurface utility and geotechnical engineering investigations. One lane will remain open at all times.
On Tuesday September 5th, and Wednesday September 6th, from 8:00pm until 5:00am, there will be lane closures on I-24 westbound at I-65 northbound for paving over the Cumberland River. There will also be various lane closures on I-65 northbound coming from I-24 eastbound (near Fern Ave.). The right lane will remain open at all times.
Robertson County
The Widening of SR 11 (Memorial Blvd) at SR 65 (L.M. 9.28-9.49)
Resurfacing/Asphalt Repair of I-65 from the Sumner County Line to South of the Bridge over Honey Run Creek (M.M. 103.5 – 120)
Tennessee Department of Transportation
Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather. For more information on this or any other TDOT road construction project or to view travel conditions in this area visit the TDOT SmartWay Information System web site ( http://www.tn.gov/tdot/tdotsmartway/ ).
People can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone to access up to date traffic conditions, or visit www.TN511.com ( http://www.tn511.com/ ). TDOT is also now on Twitter. For up to date traffic tweets for the Nashville area follow Nashville511 ( http://twitter.com/nashville511 ) on Twitter. For statewide traffic tweets just follow TN511 ( http://twitter.com/TN511 ).
Motorists are reminded to use all motorist information tools responsibly. Drivers should refrain from texting, tweeting or using a mobile phone while operating a vehicle.
SectionsNews
TopicsClarksville-Montgomery County, Davidson County, I-24, I-40, I-440, I-65, Interstate 24, Interstate 40, Interstate 440, Interstate 65, Labor day, Lane Closure, Montgomery County, Nashville TN, Robertson County, SR 11, SR 65, SR-112, SR-374, TDOT, TDoT Smartway, Tennessee Department of Transportation, University Avenue
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed