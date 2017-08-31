Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Maintenance Work starting September 1st, 2017

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) reports that in Montgomery County resurfacing on SR 112 From SR 374 to University Avenue will take place Friday September 1st, from 9:00am until 12:00pm, Tuesday September 5th and Wednesday September 6th, from 6:00pm until 6:00am.

There will be a temporary lane closure on SR 112 to perform catch basin and value adjustments.

Davidson County

On Tuesday September 5th, and Wednesday September 6th, from 8:00pm until 5:00qam, there will be a left lane closure on I-24 in both directions at MM 54-59 for drain cleaning.

On Tuesday September 5th, from 9:00am until 3:00pm, there will be a lane closure on I-24 westbound over the Silliman Evans Bridge for navigation light repairs. Three lanes will remain open.

On Tuesday September 5th, from 8:00pm until 5:00am, there will be a lane closure on I-40 westbound for milling and paving work from MM 200 to 204 (White Bridge to Charlotte Pike). At least one lane will remain open at all times.

Weeknights (excluding Labor Day lane closure restrictions), from 8:00pm until 5:00am, there will be various lane closures on I-440 in both directions for subsurface utility and geotechnical engineering investigations. One lane will remain open at all times.

On Tuesday September 5th, and Wednesday September 6th, from 8:00pm until 5:00am, there will be lane closures on I-24 westbound at I-65 northbound for paving over the Cumberland River. There will also be various lane closures on I-65 northbound coming from I-24 eastbound (near Fern Ave.). The right lane will remain open at all times.

Robertson County

The Widening of SR 11 (Memorial Blvd) at SR 65 (L.M. 9.28-9.49)

From now through September 2017, There will be lane closures on SR 11 at the intersection of SR 65 (Tom Austin Hwy) for paving operations. Memorial Blvd will be reduced to three lanes, one through lane in each direction and a shared turn lane. Motorists should expect delays.

Resurfacing/Asphalt Repair of I-65 from the Sumner County Line to South of the Bridge over Honey Run Creek (M.M. 103.5 – 120)

On Tuesday September 5th, and Wednesday September 6th, from 8:00pm until 5:00am, there will be a temporary lane closure on I-65 in both directions from MM 1093 to MM 120 to perform milling and paving operations as well as full depth asphalt repair operations.

