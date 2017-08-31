Clarksville Police Arrest Two in Conjunction with Shots Fired in Ryder Avenue Area

Clarksville, TN – On Tuesday, August 29th, 2017 around 4:20pm, Clarksville Police Officers responded to a shots fired call in the 300 block of Ryder Avenue. Upon arrival, officers received information there had been a gold Monte Carlo in the area and shots were being fired from the vehicle.

There were four victims located in the area where in the shots were fired. The four victims were not hit by any of the shots fired.

Also, a vehicle parked in a driveway sustained damage.

Through the investigation and with the help of a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer, Dvone Corbin was identified as a suspect. It was also determined there was a gold Chevy Monte Carlo registered to Corbin.

Around 11:00 pm, Officer Hauser and Officer Long, found the Monte Carlo parked on Chapel Street . Corbin and a juvenile, who was believed to be passenger in the vehicle during the shooting, were located and detained. Also, there was marijuana located in Corbin’s possession and inside of the vehicle.

On August 30th, 2017, around 4:45am, Dvone Dvey Corbin, 18, was booked into the Montgomery County Jail and charged with Four Counts of Reckless Endangerment, Simple Possession, and Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia. His bond was set at $220,000.

Additionally, a 16 year old juvenile was charged with Four Counts of Reckless Endangerment and was taken to a detention facility.

The lead investigator is Detective Coleman.

