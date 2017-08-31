Clarksville’s Riverfest Celebration to take place September 7th-9th

Clarksville, TN – Join the City of Clarksville and Budweiser along the banks of the Cumberland River to celebrate Clarksville’s river heritage and the 30th anniversary of the annual Riverfest Celebration, September 7th-9th, 2017.

This free, three-day music and arts festival features three stages of diverse local and nationally known entertainers and cultural groups, plus delicious food and fun for the entire family.

Thursday, September 7th

The festival kicks off on Thursday, September 7th with the Riverfest Art Experience. This free event will be at 5:00pm at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center and Amphitheater at Liberty Park. It will include both a Juried Art Show and Film Festival, featuring art and films from local talent. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.

Friday, September 8th

Riverfest continues at 5:00pm Friday, September 8th at McGregor Park with a performance by Sarah Spencer & Melissa Miller on the Bud Light stage, followed by performances by The Old Spirits, Awaken and Kings Avail. The UrbanFest stage will host a mixture of R&B music and the Chopped Barber Showcase.

Saturday, September 10th

The entertainment continues at noon on Saturday, September 9th. The Bud Light stage will feature Nolen Miller, Emma Feldman, the 101st Airborne Division Band and a host of other artists. At the Wicked Good Stage, watch as local dance academies strut their stuff followed by showcase of regional rock acts. The UrbanFest Zone will host a Step Show presented by Daymar Institute.

Saturday evening, the Bud Light stage will light up the RiverWalk with performances by Tammie Shannon, Carl Wockner and Andy Velo.

Back again, the Wicked Good Sandwiches Stage again will feature alternative rock bands from across the mid-South and include performances by Rufus Dawkins, The Rumps, August Christopher and Brother Ryan & Co.

For the full entertainment lineup visit www.clarksvilleriverfest.com.

Family Zone

McGregor Park, RiverWalk North Extension

Children can explore hands-on games and activities while learning about the environment and cultures. Enjoy performances on the International Stage by cultural groups every hour on Saturday.

Most games and activities are free for children in the Family Zone, presented by Agero. This includes the booths operated by our partner organizations and craft area.

Inflatables and activities will be available from 5:00pm-9:00pm Friday and from noon to 9:00pm Saturday. Families will be required to purchase a wristband if they wish to use the inflatables, play in the Retro Arcade, climb the rock wall and shoot zombies, presented by Clarksville Zombie Hunters. The cost is $10.00 per person and is valid for unlimited use on both Friday and Saturday. The same wristband must be kept on if you will use it both Friday and Saturday. No replacements will be given.

New! Health and Fitness Zone

McGregor Park

Critical Mass Gym and Clarksville Parks & Recreation will host the newest attraction at Riverfest — the Health, Fitness & Recreation Zone! The area will be filled with vendors from across the community promoting fitness, healthy practices, and recreational opportunities for the whole family.

Be a diver! A giant 60-by-40 foot tank will let visitors, ages 10 and up, test their scuba skills for free. The experience is brought by DEMA, the national diving education association, in partnership with Waterdogs Scuba.

Rally on the Cumberland

Montgomery County Conservation Club to McGregor Park, RiverWalk North Extension

8:00am Saturday, September 9th

Paddle your way to fun and prizes at our annual canoe and kayak race. This year’s Riverfest course is approximately 6 miles in length. The Rally is open to youth ages 13-17 and adults. All experience levels are welcome, from beginner to advanced. Cost is $20.00 Adult, $10.00 Youth. Register your team today at www.clarksvilleriverfest.com.

Cardboard Boat Regatta

McGregor Park Boat Launch Area

1:00pm Saturday, September 9th

This fan favorite, sponsored by US Bank, is back for a 10th year. Boats are constructed from cardboard and recycled materials and raced down the Cumberland River in a 100-yard dash. Divisions include: adult, youth (with adult), civic/churches, businesses, and local government agencies. Don’t miss this spectacle – will they sink or swim?

New! WWII Ship LST 325 Tours

McGregor Park Boat Launch Area

11:00am to 7:00pm Friday, September 8th and Saturday, September 9th

Clarksville’s Riverfest will host the USS LST 325 — the only operational ship of its kind! Tours will be available at McGregor Park during the festival. Cost is $10.00 Adult, $5.00 Youth.

Food and Drink

Food and drink are available to purchase, and this year the festival will roll out Riverfest Cashless, powered by Square. Simply bring your credit card or debit card, and leave the hassles of cash at home.

Shopping

Over 40 vendors will be dispensing everything from handmade art and retail items to great information from local businesses. You’ll want to visit them all! Vendors will accept cash or credit card.

Road Closures and Park Information

Friday, September 8th and Saturday, September 9th

6:00am, both southbound lanes on Riverside Drive and center turning lane closed. Only one northbound and one southbound lane will be open for two-way traffic.

7:00pm until midnight, Riverside Drive will be closed to through traffic from Spring Street to College Street.

Midnight, far south bound lane of Riverside Drive closed.

There is no swimming in the event area after sunset, from the J.R. Corman Train trestle to the Red River/Cumberland River confluence. These regulations are subject to change at any time.

Parking and Shuttles

Free parking will be available at APSU’s new parking lots on College Street, (former Jenkins and Wynne property) Shuttles taking patrons to Riverfest will run every 30-45 minutes on Saturday only, beginning at 10:00am and continuing until 11:15pm. Please see www.clarksvilleriverfest.com for exact pick-up location.

Riverfest parking will not be permitted at Two Rivers Business Center at any time or at Riverside Drive businesses during their business hours. Handicap parking will be available at designated parking lots directly across from McGregor Park.

Festival Policies

No pets allowed

No outside food or drinks allowed

No coolers allowed

No roaming solicitation allowed

No flash photography, camcorders, or recording devices during headlining concerts (after 8 p.m.)

No fights or foul language

No drones over McGregor Park

No amplification devices allowed

Any violation of these policies will result in immediate confiscation of items and/or expulsion from the festival.

About Riverfest

Celebrating its 30th year, Riverfest brings more than 30,000 people to the banks of the Cumberland River in an arts and recreation celebration September 7th-9th, 2017. Music, art, family events, and more will fill McGregor Park. Admission and entertainment at the Festival are free and open to the public thanks to our partners Budweiser, Agero, Google, US Bank, The Leaf-Chronicle, Clarksville Living Magazine, Lamar Advertising, Mary’s Music, Daymar College, and the Downtown Artist Co-Op. For information, please call 931.645.7476 or visit www.cityofclarksville.com.

To stay up to date on the Festival, visit www.clarksvilleriverfest.com, like Clarksville Riverfest on Facebook, www.facebook.com/clarksvilleri verfest , and sign up for the Festival newsletter. The Festival is brought to you by the City of Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department. For more please call 931.645.7476 or visit www.cityofclarksville.com.

