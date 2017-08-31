|
CMCSS announces Brandi Blackley as new assistant principal for Northwest High School
Montgomery County, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System has selected Brandi B. Blackley as the new assistant principal for Northwest High School. She is a 21-year veteran of education in Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi and, most recently, in Covington, Tennessee.
Ms. Blackley’s secondary administrative experience is as assistant principal at Covington High School, and as assistant principal at Brighton Middle School.
She has been a state presenter and has been a SCORE Prize finalist for three years.
She earned her master’s degree in educational leadership from Trevecca Nazarene University. She earned a B.A. in English from Delta State University in Cleveland, MS.
