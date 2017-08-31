Nashville Sounds home game against Omaha Storm Chasers cancelled Due to Rain

Nashville Sounds Concludes Season in New Orleans

Nashville, TN – Thursday’s game between the Nashville Sounds and Omaha Storm Chasers has been cancelled due to rain at First Tennessee Park.

The game will not be made up as the two teams are not scheduled to meet again during the 2017 season.

Fans with a ticket to the game may exchange it at the First Tennessee Park box office for any 2018 regular season ticket of equal or lesser value, subject to availability, after 2018 single game tickets go on sale to the public in March.

The Sounds conclude the regular season with a four-game series at New Orleans beginning on Friday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00pm.

The 2017 season is the Sounds’ 40th in franchise history and their third as the Oakland Athletics’ top affiliate. 2018 season ticket memberships are available now by calling 615.690.4487 or by visiting www.nashvillesounds.com

Sections

Topics