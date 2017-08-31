Sam’s Club to hold 1st Annual Food Truck Rally September 2nd

Clarksville, TN – Sam’s Club is gearing up for its 1st Annual Food Truck Rally this Saturday, September 2nd, 2017. The Clarksville store is one of 12 Sam’s Clubs in the Middle Tennessee District participating in the event that will put local food trucks in the spotlight.

“We have a lot of food truck, and other small business owners who shop with us, and they are very important to our club,” Sam’s Club’s Diane Uythoven said. “Sam Walton started Sam’s Club as a way to cater to small businesses. We believe that we’re in business because they’re in business, and we want to show our support for this community and all its hard-working small business owners.”

Uythoven says the entire community is invited, and club membership is not required. Guests can come out to support their favorite local truck, or if you’re a first-timer, this will be a great introduction to Clarksville’s growing food truck scene.

“We just want people to come out and see the variety of delicious food that is being offered,” Uythoven said. The Clarksville Food Truck Association vendors offer things like BBQ, Philly’s, Burgers, Subs, West Coast Tacos, and great desserts.

“Everyone can try the different food trucks and vote for their favorite. The winning truck will receive a $250.00 Sam’s Club gift card, and a trophy.”

Sam’s club is located at 3315 Guthrie Highway. Food trucks will be serving from 11:00am-2:00pm.

For more information about this event, visit the Clarksville Food Truck Association Facebook page @clarksvillelft

Sections

Topics