Tennessee Titans History against Kansas City Chiefs

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs are historic rivals that played an integral role in the formation of the current NFL landscape.

In 1959, late Titans owner K.S. “Bud” Adams, Jr. and the late Lamar Hunt, founder of the Chiefs, spearheaded the “Foolish Club,” a group of eight original American Football League teams that would begin play in 1960.

Adams’ Oilers played in Houston until moving to Tennessee in 1997, while Hunt’s original Dallas Texans moved to Kansas City in 1963. In 1970, the AFL and NFL merged, and the Oilers and Chiefs became members of the American Football Conference.

The Titans and Chiefs have met 51 times (regular season and postseason), with the Chiefs leading the series, 29-22.

After a four-game winning streak from 1990-93, the Titans lost seven out of 10 against the Chiefs until taking the 2014 season opener and a memorable 19-17 finish in 2016, both of which were played at Arrowhead Stadium.

The December 18th, 2016 matchup was the coldest game in franchise history, with a kickoff temperature of 1 degree. Ryan Succop nailed a 53-yard field goal as time expired to give the Titans the win.

On December 13th, 2004, the Chiefs defeated the Titans at Nissan Stadium by a score of 49-38. The 87 total points that night remain the most ever scored by two teams in a game at Nissan Stadium, and the Chiefs’ 49 points are the second-most scored by an opponent at Nissan Stadium.

Tennessee is 1-2 against the Chiefs at Nissan Stadium, including a 26-17 defeat on October 6th, 2013 in the most recent meeting at the Titans’ home.

The two franchises have met twice in postseason play, and the Chiefs were victorious both times. They met on December 12th, 1962 in the third AFL Championship Game, a contest won by the then-Dallas Texans on a Tommy Brooker field goal in double overtime. On January 16th, 1994, Joe Montana completed three touchdown passes in the second half to help defeat Warren Moon and the Oilers 28-20.

Most Recent Matchups

2010 Week 16 • Dec. 26th, 2010 • Titans 14 at CHIEFS 34

The Chiefs jump out to a 24-0 lead in the second quarter in route to securing the AFC West Division title and ending the Titans’ hopes of remaining in playoff contention. Tennessee finds the end zone with 4:15 left in the first half when quarterback Kerry Collins connects with Kenny Britt for a 53-yard touchdown strike. Just before halftime, Eric Berry intercepts Collins and returns it 54 yards to give the Chiefs a 31-7 lead. Matt Cassel throws for 314 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions on 24-of-34 passing.

2013 Week 5 • Oct. 6th, 2013 • CHIEFS 26 at Titans 17

The Chiefs score the final 13 points after the Titans grab a 17-13 fourth-quarter lead. The first touchdown for Chiefs is scored by Marcus Cooper on a muffed punt recovery in the end zone. The Titans score on a 49-yard reception by Chris Johnson and a nine-yard run by Ryan Fitzpatrick, who starts for the injured Jake Locker. Jamaal Charles rushes for 108 yards and the go-ahead score for the Chiefs.

2014 Week 1 • Sept. 7th, 2014 • TITANS 26 at Chiefs 10

The Titans use two touchdown passes by Jake Locker and four field goals by Ryan Succop in a season-opening win. Succop returns to Arrowhead Stadium eight days after being released by the Chiefs. Jason McCourty records two of Tennessee’s three interceptions. The Titans combine to rush for 162 yards and record a 37:44 time of possession. The defense records four sacks as the Chiefs go 1-of-12 on third down.

2016 Week 15 • Dec. 18th, 2016 • TITANS 19 at Chiefs 17

Ryan Succop boots a game-winning, 53-yard field goal as time expires. The kickoff temperature of 1 degree makes it the coldest game in franchise history. Marcus Mariota engineers three consecutive scoring drives to end the game after the Titans trailed 17-7 entering the fourth quarter. The Titans overcome three turnovers. Derrick Henry scores both Tennessee touchdowns. Tyreek Hill scores on a 68-yard run for the Chiefs early in the first quarter. The Titans defense shuts out the Chiefs in the second half.

