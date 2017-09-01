APSU Soccer adds LSU game to Schedule for this Sunday

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – After inclement weather forced a cancellation of Austin Peay State University women’s soccer’s home match against Georgia State, the Governors Sunday plans have also now been altered.

The scheduled match at Alabama A&M in Huntsville has been canceled.

In its place, Austin Peay will travel to Baton Rouge, Louisiana to face LSU (4-0-0) in a 6:00pm, Sunday, contest at LSU Soccer Stadium.

Although weather is not expected to impact Sunday’s match in Baton Rouge, fans should monitor LetsGoPeay.com and Austin Peay soccer’s Twitter account (@AustinPeaySocr) for up-to-date information.

