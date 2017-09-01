Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


APSU Soccer adds LSU game to Schedule for this Sunday

September 1, 2017 | Print This Post
 

APSU Sports Information

APSU Soccer - Austin Peay State UniversityClarksville, TN – After inclement weather forced a cancellation of Austin Peay State University women’s soccer’s home match against Georgia State, the Governors Sunday plans have also now been altered.

Austin Peay Soccer travels to Baton Rouge to take on LSU Sunday. (APSU Sports Information)

The scheduled match at Alabama A&M in Huntsville has been canceled.

In its place, Austin Peay will travel to Baton Rouge, Louisiana to face LSU (4-0-0) in a 6:00pm, Sunday, contest at LSU Soccer Stadium.

Although weather is not expected to impact Sunday’s match in Baton Rouge, fans should monitor LetsGoPeay.com and Austin Peay soccer’s Twitter account (@AustinPeaySocr) for up-to-date information.


