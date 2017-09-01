|
APSU Soccer adds LSU game to Schedule for this Sunday
APSU Sports Information
Clarksville, TN – After inclement weather forced a cancellation of Austin Peay State University women’s soccer’s home match against Georgia State, the Governors Sunday plans have also now been altered.
The scheduled match at Alabama A&M in Huntsville has been canceled.
In its place, Austin Peay will travel to Baton Rouge, Louisiana to face LSU (4-0-0) in a 6:00pm, Sunday, contest at LSU Soccer Stadium.
Although weather is not expected to impact Sunday’s match in Baton Rouge, fans should monitor LetsGoPeay.com and Austin Peay soccer’s Twitter account (@AustinPeaySocr) for up-to-date information.
Alabama A&M, APSU, APSU Athletics, APSU Soccer, APSU Sports, APSU Women's Soccer, Austin Peay State University, Baton Rouge LA, Clarksville TN, Georgia State, Lady Govs, LSU, LSU Soccer Stadium, Ohio Valley Conference, OVC
