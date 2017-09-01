APSU Women’s Basketball sees Drew Cole move to Director of Operations position

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University women’s basketball coach David Midlick recently completed his staff for the 2017-18 season, promoting Drew Cole to director of basketball operations.

Cole, a Monmouth, Illinois native, served as the Governors graduate assistant last season.

He aided the coaching staff with film exchange and editing as part of preparing scouting reports throughout the season. Cole also helped develop offseason workout plans for the players.

In his new role, Cole will be responsible for planning recruiting and travel. In addition, he is responsible for managing the student-athlete’s daily calendars. Cole will continue to oversee the team’s film exchange and breakdown.

“Drew did an outstanding job last year in all facets of his graduate assistant position,” said Midlick. “He is organized, understands the day to day operations of a college basketball program. Our players like and respect him, and I am thankful we could keep him here at Austin Peay.”

Cole, a 2016 graduate of Aurora University, began his coaching career as a student assistant coach for the Spartans women’s basketball team. During his time with Spartans, he was part of a staff that helped the program reach the conference championship for the first time in 14 seasons. Cole was responsible for compiling the team’s scoring reports and worked with individual players on skill development.

