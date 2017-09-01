Austin Peay State University strengthens online presence with new website

Clarksville, TN – Earlier this summer, Austin Peay State University unveiled a newly redesigned website, creating a stronger digital presence for the 90-year-old institution.

The new www.apsu.edu makes use of a cleaner design, focusing on images and videos that highlight the campus for potential students.

Over the last year, the University’s Web Content Management Team, working with OmniUpdate, a leader in web content management systems, and mStoner, a nationally-recognized digital content strategy firm, analyzed content, studied user habits and calculated web traffic to make strategic decisions about the design and content for the new apsu.edu.

“The new website is easier for users to navigate, and it shows off all that Austin Peay has to offer,” Hannah Eden, APSU web coordinator, said. “It’s targeted toward potential Austin Peay students and their families, and in terms of recruitment, it was important for us to have a stronger, accessible web presence. We have a beautiful campus, and we wanted to be sure we showed it off.”

The Web Content Management Team discovered that visitors looked at the old website on devices other than a traditional laptop computer, and they found that it wasn’t particularly user-friendly for individuals with disabilities.

“Our research shows that students and potential students are viewing our website mostly on phones and tablets, so we developed a clean design that is responsive to whatever device a person is using, be it a phone or tablet,” Eden said. “The new site is also more accessible for individuals who may be viewing it with a screen reader or other assistive technologies.”

The University’s Leading Through Excellence Strategic Plan calls for enhancing communication, and the updated website provides Austin Peay with a new tool to share different success stories. The main page includes small student success profiles, and those stories—along with faculty, staff and alumni profiles—will be updated throughout the year to showcase the University’s achievements.

For information, contact Eden at edenh@apsu.edu

Sections

Topics