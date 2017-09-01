Clarksville’s Downtown Market to collect for Hurricane Harvey Relief this Saturday

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Downtown Market will be accepting donations for Hurricane Harvey relief from 8:00am to 1:00pm on Saturday, September 2nd, 2017 on Clarksville’s Public Square.

All items will be transported to Fifth Ward Church of Christ in Houston on Sunday.

Used items will not be accepted.

Below is a list of items being accepted.

Flood relief items requested are:

Bottled water.

Non-perishable food supplies.

School supplies.

Toiletry items.

Baby items (clothing, diapers, formula, bottles, blankets)

Pet food.

Cleaning supplies (work gloves, bleach, mask, 1-5 gallon buckets).

To find out more call 931.645.7476.

About the Clarksville Downtown Market

The Clarksville Downtown Market is a weekly open-air market featuring local farmers and artisans who offer locally grown fresh produce, food items, and handcrafted products. The Market strives to provide an opportunity for local customers to connect with local businesses, while enhancing the quality of life in our community. Enjoy live music, meet the Market mascot, “Corny the Cob,” and experience special events on select market days.

