Nashville Sounds Pitch in for Hurricane Harvey Relief Effort

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club has announced an online jersey and memorabilia auction for the remainder of the 2017 season to assist with the Hurricane Harvey relief effort in Texas, including the City of Houston and MiLB communities such as Corpus Christi and the surrounding areas that were impacted.

All home white jerseys of players currently with the Sounds, or most recently worn, will be part of the auction that is now live and can be found at www.qtego.net/qlink/sounds

It will close at 5:00pm (CST) on Monday, September 4th, 2017.

Fans wishing to make a cash donation are invited to do so at www.nashvillesounds.com under the “Community” tab and “Share the Sound” feature. The money raised by fans will be matched by the Nashville Sounds Foundation up to $10,000.

The memorabilia auction will include items such as a Rickey Henderson autographed jersey, 2017 Nashville Sounds autographed team bat, and other player-related items.

Additionally, the Sounds will be accepting donations of clothes, water, and diapers at First Tennessee Park for the remaining home games. All monetary donations will be contributed to the Houston Astros Hurricane Relief Fund.

Several Sounds players, field staff, and front office members have ties to the areas in Texas being affected by Hurricane Harvey. Pitcher Daniel Mengden is a Houston resident and attended Westside High School, a few miles from downtown Houston. Strength and conditioning coach Henry Torres also resides in Houston during the offseason.

The 2017 season is the Sounds' 40th in franchise history and their third as the Oakland Athletics' top affiliate.

