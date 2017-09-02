APSU Volleyball defeats Georgia State and UAB to go 5-1 on the season

APSU Sports Information

Birmingham, AL – Senior Ashley Slay pounded home 27 kills in the nightcap against UAB as Austin Peay State University’s volleyball team improved to 5-1 this season with two wins in its first day at the Blazer Invitational, Friday, at Bartow Arena.

In their first match of the day, the Governors defeated Georgia State in five sets (25-23, 27-25, 17-25, 23-25, 15-13). Austin Peay followed that with a four-set victory (25-20, 22-25, 32-30, 25-17) against host UAB in the night cap.

It was against UAB that Slay pieced together a 27-kill, .396 attack percentage outing that was one of the best offensive performances in program history. She had at least six kills in every set, including seven of the Govs 16 in a decisive fourth set.

Slay’s 27 kills are tied for ninth-most in program history and the most by a Govs hitter since Nikki Doyle’s program-record 34 kills in October 2012.

But it was freshman Brooke Moore‘s 14-kill, .414 attack percentage outing that turned the tide in the UAB victory. She had seven kills in the overtime Set 3 win, but more impressively she did not commit an error on her final 25 swings (13 kills, .520 attack percentage) as the Govs rallied for the win.

Austin Peay had to fight off a pesky Georgia State squad in the opener. The Governors won the first two sets, needing overtime to win the second frame. The Panthers rallied back to win the next two sets, forcing a tiebreaker fifth frame.

The Governors led 10-7 in that fifth set only to watch the Panthers battle back to take a 13-12 lead after a kill by Sydney Stroud. Slay would get Austin Peay back in command with back-to-back kills for match point and senior Allie O’Reilly sealed the win with a service ace.

Austin Peay closes its stay in Birmingham with a 3:00pm contest against Western Illinois.

Taylor Mott Quotably

Finding a Way. “We got off to a slow start this morning but regrouped for tonight’s match. Ashley with 27 kills and Brooke coming alive late against UAB gave us momentum after winning a very long Set 3.”

Freshman Focus. “Brooke had eight kills off their block. She was just so smart and solid all the way around. That’s the Brooke we know and love.”

Govs Notably

5-1 a Good Sign. Austin Peay is off to a 5-1 start for the first time since 2011. APSU went 26-8 that season and it was a 5-1 start that jump started the Govs to a program-record 28-7 record in 1992.

Slay on a Tear. With her 27 kills against UAB, Ashley Slay has posted 20 or more kills three times in the season’s first seven matches. She had just two 20-kill outings last season.

Moore Doubles Down. In addition to her 14 kills, Moore notched 19 digs in the Govs victory against UAB for her first career double-double. It Is the fourth double-double by a Govs hitter this season, redshirt junior Christina White leading the way with three.

