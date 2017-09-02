APSU Volleyball wins Blazer Invitational

APSU Sports Information

Birmingham, AL – Austin Peay State University’s volleyball team rolled to a three-set victory (25-12, 25-15, 25-17) against Western Illinois to close out its stay at the Blazer Invitational, Saturday afternoon, at Bartow Arena.

With the win, Austin Peay won the Blazer Invitational with a 3-0 mark.

Senior Ashley Slay, redshirt junior Christina White and sophomore Kristen Stucker were each named to the all-tournament team.

Austin Peay (6-1) dominated the first two sets, committing just one attack error and leading wire-to-wire in each frame. The Governors opened with 18 kills and an unstoppable .459 attack percentage in the first set. They followed that with 16 kills and a .441 attack percentage in the second.

Western Illinois (3-2) tried to build a big lead early in the third set but was only able to build a 4-1 advantage. Austin Peay scored five straight points to take a 6-4 lead and later closed the set with a 10-4 run to seal the win.

Redshirt junior Christina White led Austin Peay with 15 kills, posting a .414 attack percentage. Senior Ashley Slay posted an errorless attack outing, recording 11 kills on 17 attempts for an impressive .647 attack percentage – just three points shy of her career best.

Austin Peay’s .387 team attack percentage was its 11th best outing in program history and best since its match against Alabama A&M last season. The Governors needed just 51 kills in the victory.

The Governors now turn their attention to next week’s Ole Miss Classic, Thursday-Friday, in Oxford, Mississippi. Austin Peay will face host Ole Miss (4-2), Mercer (3-2) and Northwestern State (3-4) in the event.

GOVS, NOTABLY

That’s 6-1. With the win, the 2017 Govs kept pace with the 2010 Govs for best start in program history, each going 6-1 through seven matches.

Slay Doubles Down. Ashley Slay was named to an all-tournament team for the second consecutive week. She posted double-digit kills in all three tournament matches and has reached that territory in all seven matches in 2017.

White, Stucker Gain Recognition. In addition to Slay’s all-tourney honor, Kristen Stucker and Christina White also were named to the all-tournament team. It is the first career all-tourney honor for White Stucker grabbed her second in-season all-tourney nod.

