Clarksville Street Department offers Storm Debris Pickup

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Street Department is offering to pick up storm debris, leaves and limbs.

Yard debris, such as leaves, must be collected and placed in biodegradable paper bags or cardboard boxes and placed near the street (but not in the street) for collection.

Tree limbs must be 6’ or less in length. The Street department will not pick up limbs where a commercial company has pruned trees.

In order to have your yard debris picked up, contact the Clarksville Street Department at 931.472.3353. Please leave a message stating your address, how many biodegradable bags you have for collection and if you have tree limbs for pick up.

You may also e-mail the same information to debris@cityofclarksville.com

Please understand that it may take a couple of weeks for your Debris to be picked up after you call. There is a lot of storm Debris city wide.

