Flood Advisory continues for Cumberland River at Clarksville-Montgomery County

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service says that while the rain is over and waters are beginning to recede, the Cumberland River at Clarksville remains in Action Stage. It is expected to fall out of Action Stage this evening.

The Flood Advisory continues until late tonight.

At 4:00am, Saturday, September 2nd the stage was 41.7 feet and falling. Action stage is 40.0 feet. The river will continue to fall to near 34.4 feet by tomorrow morning.

At 40.0 feet, low lying areas along the river, including agricultural areas, access points, and portions of Riverfront Park on North Riverside Drive begin to be inundated. Water also backs up adjacent tributaries, including Bartons Creek, Red River, West Fork Red River, and Yellow Creek.

The Red River at Port Royal has crested, waters continue to be above Major flood stage. The river is expected to fall below Flood stage Sunday morning.

At 4:00am, Saturday the stage was 42.3 feet and falling. Major flooding is occurring and Major flooding is forecast. Major Flood stage is 40.0 feet. Moderate Flood stage is 38.0 feet. Flood stage is 30.0 feet.

Avoid flooded areas along the river and move personal belongings to higher ground. Never drive through flooded roads as the depth of water may be too great to pass even in trucks or sport utility vehicles. If you come across a flooded road, turn around don`t drown.

