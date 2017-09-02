Nashville Sounds’ Jaff Decker clears the bases late for 8-6 win

Nashville Sounds

Metairie, LA – Trailing by a pair of runs and a Sound on every base in the ninth inning, Jaff Decker roped a bases-clearing double to put the Sounds in front for good. Nashville overcame the New Orleans Baby Cakes 8-6 Saturday evening at The Shrine on Airline.

The Sounds entered the ninth trailing 6-4 and for the second time in the ball game plated four runs in an inning. A single, walk, fielder’s choice, and a hit-by pitch loaded the bases for Decker, who came through in a big way. Yairo Muñoz added an insurance run for the Sounds with a sacrifice fly after Decker swiped third base.

For the second straight game the Sounds starting pitcher left the game in line for the win but settled for a no-decision. Josh Smith tossed five solid innings of four-hit, two-run baseball and left with the Sounds on top 4-2.

In the sixth the Baby Cakes put up a four-spot on the scoreboard with the help of Sounds pitching. Chris Jensen walked the first two batters and yielded a bunt single to load the bases. Jake Elmore ripped a line drive to bring the Baby Cakes within one run and move the runners from station to station. Jensen then plunked Christian Colon to tie the game. A sacrifice fly and a run-scoring ground out gave New Orleans the 6-4 advantage.

The Sounds busted out in the third inning as all nine batters stepped to the plate. Nashville began the frame with four straight singles including a run-scoring base hit from Melvin Mercedes to open the scoring. Muñoz drove in a run on a fielder’s choice to put the Sounds out in front 2-0. Two batters later Joey Wendle came through with a base hit back up the middle to plate a pair of runs and double the Sounds’ lead to 4-0.

New Orleans cut the lead in half in the fourth inning with a pair of runs. Steve Lombardozzi singled to lead off the inning. Eury Perez followed that up by lacing a double down the left field line and advanced to third after Muñoz’s errant throw home. Moises Sierra grounded out softly to short to bring Perez home and make the score 4-2.

Jesse Hahn pitched for the first time in over month for the Sounds and retired the Baby Cakes in order in the eighth inning. Lou Trivino was called upon in the ninth to pick up a save for the second straight game and the right-hander was up for the task. Trivino allowed a one-out single but calmly sat down the final two batters he faced to secure the victory for the Sounds.

Game three of the four-game set is scheduled for Sunday night at The Shrine on Airline. Right-hander Daniel Mengden (2-4, 3.96) starts for the Sounds against right-hander Keyvius Sampson (5-5, 6.00) for the Baby Cakes. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00pm.

The 2017 season is the Sounds’ 40th in franchise history and their third as the Oakland Athletics’ top affiliate. 2018 season ticket memberships are available now by calling 615.690.4487 or by visiting www.nashvillesounds.com

