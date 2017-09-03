APSU Soccer falls to LSU 3-1

APSU Sports Information

Baton Rouge, LA – Austin Peay State University women’s soccer took a lead into halftime but a barrage of LSU shots finally broke through in the game’s final half-hour in a 3-1 contest at LSU Soccer Stadium, Sunday.

A back-and-forth first half yielded one goal, but it was a big one for the Govs.

A scrum inside the six-yard box in the 28th minute found the ball in the back of the net off an LSU defender for an own goal, giving the Govs their first own goal since the 2010 season (against Southeastern Louisiana) and its first-ever lead against an SEC foe.

After out-shooting the Govs (10-4) in the first half, LSU seemed to focus on quality over quantity in the second half. Although the Govs outshot the Tigers (10-7) over the final 45 minutes, all three LSU goals came in the span of 12 minutes—a 60th-minute tally from Zoe Higgins, followed by a 68th-minute Nicole Howard goal. Four minutes later, Alex Thomas ended the scoring for the evening with a solo run to the box.

Although the Govs would continue their assault on the net, nothing further would get past the Tiger defense. Senior Kirstin Robertson, who tied Thomas with a game-high six shots, peppered the Tigers net with two shots in the final 20 minutes of play but couldn’t find the back of the net.

Notably

Austin Peay’s goal was the first allowed by LSU during the 2017 season.

Iron Wills: Freshman Jade Dauriat and sophomore Renee Semaan have been on the pitch for all 461 minutes of play this season.

With one second-half save, senior Lindsey Todd is now five behind Nikki Filippone for fourth all-time.

Coaching Quotables with head coach Kelley Guth

Overall Thoughts

“I thought we had some really good moments today. We possessed the ball very well at times and created some good opportunities.”

On playing LSU

“This game gave us a great opportunity to improve and grow as a team as we prepare for conference play. I’m extremely proud of the girls effort despite the result. There are a lot more positives than negatives to take away from tonight and we need to build on that moving forward.”

Up Next for APSU Soccer

With classes opening up on the APSU campus, the Govs will take the week to get acclimated before hosting Georgia State, 7:00pm, Friday, at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field.

