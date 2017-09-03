|
Clarksville Parks and Recreation Fall/Winter Activity Guide now available
Clarksville, TN – The new 2017 Fall/Winter Clarksville Parks and Recreation Activity Guide is now available, offering details about scores of programs and events, a detailed map showing all 46 of the department’s parks, trails and facilities, and information about rentals for private functions.
The guide also offers information about 20 new events and programs from September to December in the City’s parks, recreation centers and indoor pool.
Here are some of the new programs you can find in the 2017 Fall/Winter Activity Guide:
To register for these programs or to download a free copy of the Activity Guide, visit www.CityofClarksville.com/ParksRec. Interested in a paper copy? The Activity Guide is available for pick-up at all of our facilities and many of our parks.
Clarksville Parks and Recreation Activity Guides are published three times a year in January, May and September. The Activity Guide was recently recognized as the best parks and recreation printed marketing effort in the state by the Tennessee Recreation and Parks Association.
For information, visit www.CityofClarksville.com/ParksRec
About the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department
The mission of the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is to provide a variety of positive recreational experiences to enhance life values for individuals, families, and our diverse culture.
The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department offers a wide variety of recreational facilities and activities for all ages, maintains more than 700 acres of parks and facilities, provides 22 park facilities that offer a variety of amenities, including playgrounds, picnic areas, walking trails and pavilions or picnic shelters and maintains three community centers with year-round programming for youth, adults and seniors, as well as four public swimming pools
The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is located at 102 Public Square, Clarksville.
To learn more call 931.645.7476.
