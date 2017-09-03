|
TDCI Cautions Investors to Watch for Scams in Wake of Hurricane Harvey
Nashville, TN – In the wake of widespread damage caused by Hurricane and Tropical Storm Harvey in Texas, the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance’s (TDCI) Securities Division is cautioning investors to watch out for opportunistic investment scams.
“As we are seeing in Texas, natural disasters bring out the best in people, with neighbors helping neighbors. Unfortunately, we know from experience that disasters can also bring out the worst in people, particularly those seeking to profit from the misfortune of others,” said TDCI Assistant Commissioner for Securities Frank Borger-Gilligan.
“Unsolicited investment offers seeking to capitalize on the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey should be approached with extreme caution,” stated Borger-Gilligan.
TDCI urges investors to watch for red flags of hurricane-related scams, including unsolicited email, social media messages, crowdfunding pitches or telephone calls promoting investment pools or bonds to help storm victims, water-removal or purification technologies, electricity-generating devices and distressed real estate remediation programs.
Scam artists also may linger to prey on storm victims who anticipate receiving large lump-sum insurance settlements. “The potential for fraud remains even after the skies have cleared. Be wary of any promoter promising quick and high returns on your investments,” Borger-Gilligan said.
TDCI also cautions about fraudulent charitable solicitations that prey on the goodness of people seeking to help those in need.
“The best advice is to do your research. Give to those charitable organizations that are registered properly with state authorities. As with any charitable contribution, those who want to contribute to relief efforts should send contributions to only those charities with an established track record of making sure the donations get to the victims,” Borger-Gilligan added.
TDCI offers the following tips to help Tennesseans avoid disaster-related scams:
Investor Scams
Donation Scams
