U.S. Army Garrison Fort Campbell CSM Noel S. Foster passed away at home Friday, September 1st

Fort Campbell, KY – As the Fort Campbell garrison command sergeant major since February 2016, CSM Foster served as the senior enlisted adviser to the Fort Campbell garrison commander for all matters involving enlisted personnel.

CSM Foster entered the Army in July 1988 and was a career infantryman. His previous assignments include Fort Benning, Georgia; Fort Polk, Louisiana and Fort Bragg, North Carolina. CSM Foster also completed multiple assignments at Fort Campbell, Kentucky including 2nd Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment, command sergeant major and 3rd Brigade Combat Team rear detachment command sergeant major during their 2015 deployment to Afghanistan.

His awards and decorations include the Bronze Star Medal with two oak leaf clusters, the Meritorious Service Medal with three oak leaf clusters, Army Commendation Medal with two oak leaf clusters, the Army Achievement Medal with six oak leaf clusters, the Army Good Conduct Medal 9th award, the National Defense Service Medal with Campaign Star, NCO Professional Development Ribbon (four awards), the Overseas Service Ribbon (four awards), the Navy Achievement Medal, the NATO Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Medal, the Iraq Campaign Medal, the Kuwait Liberation Medal, the Afghanistan Campaign Medal with two Campaign Stars, the South West Asia Campaign Medal with two Campaign Stars, the Meritorious Unit Commendation with oak leaf cluster, the Navy Unit Commendation Medal, the Army Superior Unit Award, the Drill Sergeant Identification Badge, the Ranger Tab, the Combat Infantryman Badge with Star, the Expert Infantryman Badge, the Air Assault Badge, and the Senior Parachutist Badge. He has been awarded the Saint Maurice (Centurion) and Saint George Medals.

CSM Foster is also a recipient and member of the Audie Murphy Club and Medal.

CSM Foster is survived by his wife and four children.

The loss of this great Soldier is a striking loss not only to the Fort Campbell Garrison, but also to the entire community. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife and Family. As a community, we ask to please embrace Command Sergeant Major Foster’s Family, friends and colleagues to provide support and comfort during this difficult time.

For information regarding CSM Foster’s Celebration of Life: http://www.navefuneralhomes.com/book-of-memories/3115262/Foster-Noel/index.php

