APSU Baseball to hold walk-on tryout, September 14th
APSU Sports Information
Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University’s Governors Baseball Team will hold walk-on tryouts at 6:00pm on Thursday, September 14th, 2017 at Raymond C. Hand Park.
Students interested in participating in the tryout must bring the following to the tryout:
In addition, interested students must contact assistant coach Greg Byron (byrong@apsu.edu or 931.221.6392) to obtain the compliance form that will need to be completed prior to the tryout.
