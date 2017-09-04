APSU Baseball to hold walk-on tryout, September 14th

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University’s Governors Baseball Team will hold walk-on tryouts at 6:00pm on Thursday, September 14th, 2017 at Raymond C. Hand Park.

Students interested in participating in the tryout must bring the following to the tryout:

Documentation of a physical examination by a licensed physician (MD or DO) within the last six (6) months that clears the non-student-athlete to participate in the team try-out;

Documentation of testing for sickle cell trait;

Proof of valid insurance that covers athletic injuries;

A signed Assumption of Risk Release Waiver for Tryouts;

Must be registered with the NCAA Initial-Eligibility Center (www.eligbilitycenter.org);

Must be currently enrolled on main campus in at least 12 hours of classes;

Must bring baseball cleats, glove and wear baseball pants.

In addition, interested students must contact assistant coach Greg Byron (byrong@apsu.edu or 931.221.6392) to obtain the compliance form that will need to be completed prior to the tryout.

