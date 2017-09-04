Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


APSU Baseball to hold walk-on tryout, September 14th

APSU Sports Information

APSU BaseballClarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University’s Governors Baseball Team will hold walk-on tryouts at 6:00pm on Thursday, September 14th, 2017 at Raymond C. Hand Park.

Austin Peay Baseball to hold walk-on tryouts at Raymond C. Hand Field Thursday, September 14th at 6:00pm. (APSU Sports Information)

Austin Peay Baseball to hold walk-on tryouts at Raymond C. Hand Field Thursday, September 14th at 6:00pm. (APSU Sports Information)

Students interested in participating in the tryout must bring the following to the tryout:

  • Documentation of a physical examination by a licensed physician (MD or DO) within the last six (6) months that clears the non-student-athlete to participate in the team try-out;
  • Documentation of testing for sickle cell trait;
  • Proof of valid insurance that covers athletic injuries;
  • A signed Assumption of Risk Release Waiver for Tryouts;
  • Must be registered with the NCAA Initial-Eligibility Center (www.eligbilitycenter.org);
  • Must be currently enrolled on main campus in at least 12 hours of classes;
  • Must bring baseball cleats, glove and wear baseball pants.

In addition, interested students must contact assistant coach Greg Byron (byrong@apsu.edu or 931.221.6392) to obtain the compliance form that will need to be completed prior to the tryout.


