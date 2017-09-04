APSU Volleyball’s Kristen Stucker, Ginny Gerig earn adidas® OVC weekly honors

APSU Sports Information

Brentwood, TN – For a second consecutive week, two Austin Peay State University volleyball athletes were named to the adidas® Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Week awards list, the league office announced Monday.

Junior Kristen Stucker was named the league’s Setter of the Week for the second consecutive week and sixth time in her career. Sophomore Ginny Gerig nabbed the conference’s Defensive Player of the Week honor for the first time in her career.

Stucker, of Johnston, Iowa, averaged 12.0 assists per set (144 total assists) while leading Austin Peay to a sweep of its three-match stay at UAB’s Blazer Invitational last weekend.

She posted an impressive 56 assists (14.0 per set) in the Govs four-set win against host UAB, adding 16 digs to her effort. Stucker followed that with 41 assists (13.7 per set) against Western Illinois, leading the Govs to a .387 team attack percentage that was the 11th best mark in program history.

Gerig, of Towanda, Illinois, continued her steady performance from Week 1 and finished the UAB event with 56 digs (4.7 per set) while averaging four digs per set or better in all three matches. She opened the weekend with an impressive 27 digs (5.4 per set) in the five-set win against Georgia State, adding three service aces. Gerig tacked on 16 digs in a four-set win against host UAB and 13 digs in the three-set sweep of Western Illinois.

Austin Peay, which was ranked No. 17 in last week’s VolleyballMag.com Mid-Major Poll presented by the National Invitational Volleyball Championship (NIVC), returns to action at the Ole Miss Classic, Thursday and Friday. Austin Peay will face host Ole Miss in a 7:00pm, Thursday contest that can be seen on the SEC Network+ followed by Friday contests against Mercer and Northwestern State.

