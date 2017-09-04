Clarksville Police report Argument Leads to Shooting on Carter Road

Clarksville, TN – On Monday, September 4th, 2017, around 12:38pm, Clarksville Police Officers responded to a shooting at Carter Road which already occurred.

When officers arrived they found a 28 year old male lying partially in the roadway who had been shot. He was Lifeflighted to the hospital, underwent surgery and is now in stable condition.

As officers headed to the scene, vehicle and suspect description was relayed to them. A vehicle was spotted in the area which met the description provided to officers.

As the officers got behind the vehicle, the driver started to evade and, at one point, went through a yard in an attempt to get away.

The vehicle was spike stripped, the driver fled from the vehicle and after a short foot pursuit was taken in custody. It was quickly discovered, the man who had fled from Police was not the suspect involved in the shooting. He did have a revoked license and due to his careless actions was charged with Reckless driving, Evading (felony), Misuse of Registration and No insurance.

Once officers were able to talk to witnesses, they were able to piece together what occurred at Carter Road. Based on the information provided it was uncovered there was an argument between two men and, at some point the argument turned physical, resulting in a 28 year old man being shot.

It was also determined the two men knew each other. The other man, who allegedly pulled out a firearm and shot the 28 year old was Quantavious Golliday. He fled the scene before CPD officers arrived.

An Aggravated Assault warrant has been taken out on Quantavious Golliday, 20 of Clarksville, TN.

Anyone with information can contact, Detective Tranberg, 931.648.0656 or call the TIPSLINE 931.645.8277 or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591

