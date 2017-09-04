Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older: Newer: »

Clarksville Police report Motorcycle Accident at Fort Campbell Boulevard and Ashbury Road

September 4, 2017 | Print This Post
 

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – On Sunday, September 3rd, 2017 around 3:39pm, Clarksville Police Officers responded to a crash with injuries that backed up traffic at a Clarksville intersection for almost two hours.

A Blue Pontiac Montana driven by a 73 year old female was traveling South on Fort Campbell Boulevard, began making a left turn onto Ashbury Road.

A Blue Pontiac Montana turned in front of a Suzuki motorcycle at the intersection of Fort Campbell Boulevard and Ashbury Road, Sunday.

A Blue Pontiac Montana turned in front of a Suzuki motorcycle at the intersection of Fort Campbell Boulevard and Ashbury Road, Sunday.

The Pontiac Montana failed to yield to a white Suzuki motorcycle being driven by a 22 year old male, traveling North on Fort Campbell Boulevard.

The motorcycle collided with the Pontiac Montana at the front passenger door.

The 22 year old motorcycle rider was transported by Life Flight to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with major injures and is listed in critical but stable condition as of early this morning, Monday, September 4th, 2017. The 73 year old was transported by ambulance to Tennova Healthcare to be treated for her injuries and was released.

Charges are pending.

Any information pertaining to the crash, please contact Officer T. McCraw

Photos


Sections

News

Topics

, , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On GooglePlusVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our Feed

    • Personal Controls

    Archives

      September 2017
      S M T W T F S
      « Aug    
       12
      3456789
      10111213141516
      17181920212223
      24252627282930