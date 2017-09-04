|
Clarksville Police respond to Motorcycle Crash at Providence Boulevard and Beech Street
Clarksville, TN – On Sunday, September 3rd, 2017, around 5:32pm, a Ford Mustang driven by a 41 old female was traveling east on Providence Boulevard when a Yamaha VTC motorcycle, ridden by a 50 old male was traveling south on Beech Street and did not stop at the red light at the intersection of Beech Street and Providence Boulevard.
The Ford Mustang collided with the motorcycle.
The motorcycle rider was taken to Tennova Healthcare by ambulance to be treated for his injuries.
Charges are pending.
The lead investigator is R Myers.
