Frazier Allen: To be or not to be – in debt

Clarksville, TN – Life’s long and winding road generally includes plenty of side trips on the way to a comfortable retirement. There may be homes to buy, children to raise and educate, careers to pursue, a vacation here and there.

When done strategically, borrowing can help you address those needs – like purchasing a home – without derailing long-term goals, such as a comfortable retirement. The key is to consider how the loan will work within your overall financial picture, taking into account each factor including the interest, duration and regular payments.

For example, while you may be itching to pay off a low-interest loan you have on your home, doing so could mean using investments that are likely to appreciate over time, if left untouched.

Given that returns on investments may be higher than the interest on a loan, keeping your assets invested may give you a bigger head start on a comfortable retirement down the road.

Conversely, high-interest debt such as credit card debt should be paid off as soon as possible.

As you make your decisions, think about:

How much debt you’re willing to take on

Whether you prefer to sell assets or borrow

The anticipated rate of return on your investments

The anticipated cost of borrowing

If it makes sense to borrow in the name of a trust or business

What loan structure makes the most sense: traditional, adjustable-rate or collateral-based loan, among others

Whether you prefer to use securities, your home or some other asset as collateral

Tapping into the equity in your house, especially if rates are attractive

The tax ramifications of a loan compared to selling investments

How quickly you need the money

How long you’ll need the loan, particularly a mortgage

How you’ll pay off a loan and when

Call on your financial advisor for guidance as you weigh your options and to help you to map out a plan to strategically manage your debt while pursuing your long-term goals.

Next steps:

Consider how your short- and long-term goals could be affected by debt.

Weigh your goals against each of these factors.

Work with your advisor to determine if debt can be a useful tool to address your needs.

Sources: Barron’s; longtermcarelink.com; transamerica.com; MIT AgeLab

Material prepared by Raymond James for use by its advisors. Raymond James is not affiliated with any companies mentioned in this material.

About Frazier Allen

Frazier Allen, WMS, CRPS, Financial Advisor with F&M Bank

50 Franklin Street | Clarksville, TN 37040 | 931-553-2048 Web Site: http://www.raymondjames.com/frazierallen

Email: frazier.allen@raymondjames.com

