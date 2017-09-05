APSU Women’s Basketball has 15 home games in 2017-2018 Schedule

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – A backloaded nonconference schedule, a 15-game home slate and an 18-game marathon Ohio Valley Conference slate all highlight the 2017-18 Austin Peay State University women’s basketball schedule, released Monday.

Austin Peay opens its 2017-18 slate on the road with a November 11th contest in historic Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis to face Butler for the first time since 2004.

The Governors home opener follows three days later when Christian Brothers visits Clarksville, November 14th, followed by a November 19th matchup with Trevecca. Austin Peay also will host Arkansas-Pine Bluff (November 29th), Evansville (December 2nd) and Western Illinois (December 9th) in the nonconference slate.

The rest of the Governors road nonconference slate resumes with Alabama A&M (November 21st) and Lipscomb (November 26th). Austin Peay also will make road trips to Northern Kentucky (December 5th), Illinois (December 16th) and Ball State (December 18th).

That nonconference schedule ramps up in December with the big tests residing in its final three contests. Western Illinois, the Summit League Champion and NCAA Tournament participant, visits the Dunn Center for a December 9th contest. Austin Peay then closes out its pre-Christmas slate with two road games starting at Big 10 foe Illinois, December 16th, before meeting WNIT participant Ball State, December 18th.

After a 10-day break for the Christmas holiday, Austin Peay begins the expanded 18-game Ohio Valley Conference schedule with a four-game homestand – SIU Edwardsville and Eastern Illinois, December 28th and 30th, followed the next week by contests against UT Martin and Southeast Missouri, January 4th and 6th.

“Our fans will notice the new OVC schedule,” said Governors head coach David Midlick. “We have gone from 16 to 18 conference games this season. Counting our exhibition game, we will have 15 home games in the Dunn Center this season. Our players like playing in front of the best fans in the conference. Our nonconference schedule is filled with good regional match ups that will prepare us for OVC play.

Then the Govs hit the road for the next four OVC contests with Tennessee Tech (January 11th) and Jacksonville State (January 13th) followed by contests at defending OVC champion Belmont (January 18th) and Tennessee State (January 20th).

A quick homestand against Eastern Kentucky (January 25th) and WNIT participant Morehead State (January 27th) is sandwiched between that four-game road trip and another four-game excursion. The second four-game trip includes stops at UT Martin (February 1st), Southeast Missouri (February 3rd), Murray State (February 8th) and Eastern Illinois (February 10th).

After playing eight of its 10 previous games on the road, Austin Peay will play three of its final four games at the Dunn Center. Tennessee Tech and Jacksonville State are scheduled to visit February 15th and 17th. Austin Peay then travels to SIUE for a February 21st contest before returning home for the regular-season finale against Murray State, February 24th.

The top eight teams in the OVC regular-season race qualify for the 2018 OVC Basketball Championships, February 28th-March 3rd, to be held for the first time at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana. It is only the second time in the last 25 seasons the OVC’s marquee event will be held outside Nashville.

