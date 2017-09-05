Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan swears in eight new Police Officers

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan administered the oath of office to eight new Clarksville Police Department officers at the Clarksville Police Department training facility. The room was filled with family, friends, and well-wishers.

The new officers will be trained in in-house at the Police Department until the beginning of the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy on October 1st, 2017. They will graduate December 21st, 2017.

The Clarksville Police Department has an extremely competitive hiring process to become a Clarksville Police officer.

Each of the new officers should be congratulated and be proud of their achievement being chosen as Clarksville Police Department officers with the privilege of serving their community.

Sections

Topics