Clarksville Police Detective Debra Kolofsky Receives Prestigious Award

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Police Department Detective Debra Kolofsky received the 2016 Top Computer Forensic Examiner Award by the National Forensic Computer Institute.

The National Computer Forensics Institute is a partnership between the United States Secret Service, Department of Homeland Security, State of Alabama and the Alabama District Attorney’s Association to train state and local law enforcement, judges and prosecutors in digital evidence, network intrusion, and computer/mobile device forensic issues.

