USS LST-325 arrives in Clarksville Wednesday, September 6th
Clarksville, TN – The USS LST-325, 328-foot-long landing ship tank, will arrive in Clarksville on Wednesday, September 6th, 2017. The ship’s arrival in Clarksville is one of the many activities that are part of Visit Clarksville’s Welcome Home Veterans Celebration.
The LST-325 will be open for tours beginning at 9:00a.m. on Thursday, September 7th through 5:00pm Friday, September 15th. The LST will depart from Clarksville on Saturday, September 16th, 2017.
Launched on October 27th, 1942 and commissioned on February 1st, 1943, the LST-325 been restored to its original condition. It is only ship of its kind that is fully operational in the U.S.
The LST-325 is an amphibious vessel designed to land battle-ready tanks, troops and supplies directly onto enemy shores. Ships of this type proved to be enormously useful both during times of war and peace.
This particular LST was originally known as LST-325 during the Second World War, USNS LST-325 during its arctic operations in the 1950’s, and later L-144 (A/G Syros) while it was in the service of the Greek Navy.
It was acquired by The USS LST Ship Memorial, Inc., in 2000, and caught considerable public attention when our veteran crew brought it on a 6,500-mile journey from the Greek island of Crete to Mobile, Alabama.
One of only two World War II LSTs to be preserved in the United States, the LST-325’s permanent home is Evansville, IN. She has become a museum and memorial ship to the men who bravely served their country aboard LSTs.
A detailed history of the LST-325 is documented at www.lstmemorial.org
A crew of WWII, Korean and Vietnam veterans will conduct tours of the LST-325 during its Clarksville visit. General admission for adults is $10.00; children 6-17 is $5.00, and WWII veterans and active duty military in uniform are free.
Other activities scheduled during the Welcome Home Celebration include:
Package tickets are also available for multiple events. See www.welcomehomeveteranscelebration.com for details.
The premier sponsor for all event activities is AARP. AARP members can receive an 18% discount on all ticketed events with the WELCOME50.
To volunteer or participate in any of the activities or events, please contact Frances Manzitto by email at frances@visitclarksvilletn.com or call 931.245.4345.
